There’s nothing like seeing a movie with the love of your life. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani snuggled close while attending the premiere of his friend’s new flick, and we’ve got some EXCLUSIVE details on their ‘date night.’

How does that Donny & Marie song go? Blake Shelton, 43, was a little bit country, while Gwen Stefani, 49, was a little bit rock n’ roll while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Bennett’s War on Aug. 13. Blake, in his signature blue jeans and button-up, joined Gwen in her graffiti-colored combat jacket (with fishnet stockings, knee-high boots, black short-shorts and animal-print, nude-illusion top) on the red carpet at the Warner Brothers’ lot in Burbank. The couple was on hand to support Trace Adkins, 57, Blake’s good friend, who stars in the new film, and they made sure that the night was all about Trace.

“Blake and Gwen did not do any interviews,” an eyewitness at the premiere tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but they did stay for the entire movie. They sat beside Trace and his girlfriend, Victoria Pratt.” At one point in the movie, the insider says that “Gwen leaned her head on Blake’s shoulder.” However, that’s all the PDA fans were going to get, as the source says Blake and Gwen “did not make it to the afterparty.”

Before Gwen hit the red carpet with her country music hunk, she gave a preview of her “date night” on her Instagram Story. In the clip, she flaunted her legs in the black fishnet stockings. The sight of which was apparently too much for Blake to handle. At the end of the clip, he reached over and began to rub his girlfriend’s knees. Gwen didn’t say much outside of the “date night” caption, but she clearly didn’t need to.

It’s almost been four years since Blake and Gwen gave love a second shot following their divorces (from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively.) Four years later and Blake’s passion for Gwen has yet to cool. “Even when I have a day off and she’s working, I go with her to whatever she’s doing,” Blake said to People in late June. “I never get enough of her.”

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the relationship, Blake said it was “shocking” that so much time has passed by. “I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he said, adding. “[Our bond] gets stronger every day. Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere.” Does that mean there’s an engagement coming? “I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he said. Perhaps we’ll see it on season 17 of The Voice, starting this September. After all, both Gwen and Blake are judges on this coming season.