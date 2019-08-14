Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Butt Injections In Leopard Print Bikini By The Pool

Former ‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham flaunted her new assets in a barely-there bikini while getting some sun in toasty Los Angeles on Aug. 13!

Farrah Abraham‘s bottom is looking perkier than ever in a sexy thong bikini! The single mom was lounging poolside at a glamorous LA hotel on Tuesday, August 13. Farrah, 28, recently received butt injections to increase the size of her derriere, and shared the videos on her Instagram feed on Sunday, August 11. For the pool date, Farrah rocked a leopard two-piece that showed off her toned body while barely covering her breasts and behind. She also accessorized with a visor to protect herself from the sun and layered gold necklaces while her gorgeous highlighted tresses appeared perfectly styled with loose curls. The racy bikini put the Omaha native’s busty chest on full display, giving other pool goers a look at her cleavage. Aside from taking a dip to cool down — temperatures were above 80 degrees for most of the day in sunny LA — Farrah was also spotted reading and snacking on a bag of chips from Rap snacks.

The non-surgical option has become a popular alternative to the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, which involves weeks of recovery. According to the website for Flawless Las Vegas, where Farrah received the injections, they use the derma filler Sculptra to “provide an improved lift, appearance, and plumpness” that lasts for “several years.” Farrah, who is mom to 10-year-old Sophia, is no stranger to the procedure also receiving the injections in April 2019. The reality star wrote “#beautyconla” in the video caption from August 11, suggesting she got the injections prior to her appearance at the event, where we spoke to her and Sophia.

The butt injections aren’t Farrah’s first dip into the plastic surgery realm, as she’s been vocal about her experience with a nose job, vaginal rejuvenation and a separate butt tightening procedure back in 2017.

In previous social media posts, Farrah has spoke highly of the procedure, writing that it “gets you the summer ready booty you have always wanted…I’ve enjoyed this no pain, quick & lasts two years.” She was also spotted rocking another bikini on July 20 — just weeks before receiving the latest round of pricey injections.