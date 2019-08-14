Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are still on cloud nine from their June nuptials. The newlyweds were spotted kissing in Malibu on August 13 after a dinner date and brb, we’re crying over the photo!

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are summer lovin’ all over California after tying the knot in early June. The author, 29, and actor, 40, were pictured in a sweet embrace outside Mastros Ocean Club in Malibu on Tuesday night. The newlyweds kissed as they waited at the valet following their dinner at the celeb hotspot.

Katherine showed off a shorter do’, a sleek long bob, as Chris hugged her close. She rocked a cool leather jacket over an all black ensemble. Meanwhile the Jurassic World star looked dapper in dark pants in a navy blue button-up.

While Katherine accessorized with gold bracelets on her night out with her new hubby, it was unclear if she wore her new “CP” earrings. She was seen leaving a yoga class on July 31, when paparazzi caught a closeup of her new gold hardware in her ears. The “CP” earrings obviously symbolize her husband‘s initials.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger kiss out Mastros Ocean Club in Malibu in Tuesday, August 13, 2019. (Photo credit: MB/MEGA)

The couple’s date night came after they spent the weekend in Santa Barbara, CA with actor, Rob Lowe. Katherine and the Parks and Recreation alums spent the day on the beach while paddle boarding on the water. They were photographed sharing a few laughs during conversation between their activities.

Katherine and Chris, who announced their engagement in January, said “I do” just five months later during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s son, Jack, 6, along with the pair’s families and friends were all present at the ceremony. The two later honeymooned in Hawaii together. They’ve been spotted out together on many occasions since and have never looked happier!