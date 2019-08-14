Chris Brown Cuddles Up With Daughter Royalty, 5, & Fans Think They Look Just Like ‘Twins’ — See Pic

Chris Brown & his adorable daughter, Royalty, have melted our hearts yet again! The R&B star shared a new pic with his 5-year-old & it’s one of their cutest yet.

Chris Brown, 30, has blessed fans with yet another snapshot with daughter Royalty, 5. The superstar singer has been known to melt hearts with his sweet pics featuring his daughter and his latest was no different. The father-daughter duo looked too cute in their new pic as Chris wrapped her up in a tight embrace and she leaned her head on his chest. Both of them flashed beaming smiles in the snapshot as they sat on a set of stairs amid a colorful backdrop. While we’re not sure where exactly the photo was taken, it looks like it could have been the scene of a music video!

There’s no doubt that the older Royalty gets the more she looks like her famous father, and fans couldn’t help but take notice that they were twinning BIG time in the photo. “Looking like straight twins in the pic 💕,” one fan wrote in a comment below the pic. “You and your daddy are twins 😍😍 SO CUTE!!,” another said while one wrote; “Twins forsure!!!!!😍.” Everyone seemed to be in agreement that the photo was just about the cutest thing ever. “This photo is everything 😍💕✨,” one fan chimed in.

If you need further proof that the crooner and his daughter are absolute twins, just look at Chris’ own childhood photos! The “No Guidance” singer shared two cute childhood pics of himself on July 12, but Instagram followers couldn’t help but focus on how much he looked like his five-year-old. In one of the portraits, Chris looked to be around four years old and flashed a big smile to the camera while wearing a blue blazer over a white turtleneck. In the second, which was from the same photoshoot, he was seen posing in a wicker chair. But — the majority of the comments below the pics centered around the fact that Breezy looked “just like” Royalty!

How does this father-daughter duo get cuter with each passing day?! See Chris’ twinning new photo with little Royalty for yourself, above.