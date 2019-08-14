Cameron Boyce’s parents have spoken out for the 1st time following his tragic July 6 passing. When speaking with ‘GMA,’ the couple admitted that there was ‘no indication’ anything was wrong before his death.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the mother and father of late Disney star Cameron Boyce have spoken out after his July 6 passing. The actor’s parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, reflected on the night they lost their son in the chat, which is set to air in full on August 15. “The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before,” the star’s father told GMA anchor Robin Roberts in an interview. “It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner,” he explained.

While the star’s death came as a shock to fans across the globe, it was just as much of one for his family. “There was no indication that anything was wrong. I mean there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night,” his father explained in the interview.

Cameron, who appeared in films such as Grown Ups and The Descendants, “didn’t want his epilepsy to define him,” his mom added. “It didn’t define him,” said Victor Boyce. “He wasn’t scared. He never complained about anything.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Boyce’s parents speak out after the @descendants star’s death: "He didn't want his epilepsy to define him." https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF pic.twitter.com/tt8QwExkBC — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2019

Cameron’s passing rocked the entertainment world when the sad news broke on July 6. The beloved Disney Channel star passed away in his sleep at the young age of 20. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to HollywoodLife from their spokesperson. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The full Good Morning America interview with Cameron’s parents is set to air in full on Thursday, August 15, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST.