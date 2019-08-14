Brody Jenner’s Mom Linda Thompson Sends Love To His Ex Kaitlynn Jenner After Alleged Diss

After Linda liked negative comments about her son Brody’s ex Kaitlynn and her fling with Miley Cyrus, Linda threw some love her ex daughter-in-law’s way.



Brody Jenner‘s mom Linda Thompson sure knows how to stir the pot! The blonde raised a few eyebrows after actively liking comments on social media, specifically ones that were shaming Kaitlynn Carter for hooking up with Miley Cyrus so quickly after splitting with Brody. While it’s unclear if the liking was intentional, it did appear as though Linda was shading her ex daughter-in-law — but now she’s clearing the air. In a new Instagram post from Wednesday, August 14th, Linda posted an image from the internet that reads, “Please don’t judge people. You don’t know what it took someone to get out of bed, look and feel presentable as possible and face the day. You never truly know the daily struggles of others.” The bold statement was clearly a response to the drama from the past week, as well as accusations about her dissing Kaitlynn on social media August 13.

“The only people we have a right to judge are our own selves…how we react & respond to life’s vicissitudes, disappointments, failures & successes,” Linda, 69, captioned the post. “May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly. #nojudgement #lovewins #weareallhuman.”

Kaitlynn responded to Linda’s strong message, with an all caps “EXACTLY.” Linda — who was, by the way, once Elvis Presley‘s girlfriend and formerly married to Caitlyn Jenner and David Foster — warmly responded with “@kaitlynn 💜.” Her comment back to Kaitlynn suggests it’s all love between the women, quashing murmurs of an alleged feud or drama.

Linda made the post while on vacation in Germany — while they’re a full nine hours ahead, she doesn’t seem to be a missing a beat on all of the tea, which Brody described as “crazy.” Of note, Linda was also seen giving her stamp of approval to Brody’s new flame, 22-year-old Josie Canseco, by responding to a flirty comment of Josie’s with a “😘” emoji.