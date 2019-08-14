Ben Affleck Takes Adorable Son Samuel, 7, On Fun Trip To Disneyland

Ben Affleck brought his mini me, Samuel, to check out a new attraction at Disneyland on Aug. 13. Ben carried an accessory that ‘Star Wars’ fans may be familiar with!

There was an iconic father-son duo at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disneyland on Aug. 13. And no, we’re not talking about Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader! Ben Affleck, 46, and his son Samuel, 7, revealed that their fans of the epic space-opera by strolling around the themed section of the park in Anaheim, CA, which just opened on May 31. Ben was pictured with his arm sweetly wrapped around his son’s shoulders as they walked through this 14-acre section of Disneyland.

Samuel dressed to theme in galaxy joggers, while Ben stuck to his usual uniform of a flannel shirt and jeans. But The Batman star was holding an accessory necessary for any Jedi — a case for lightsabers! Samuel also carried a bag from a Disneyland gift shop. Ironically, Ben once stirred rumors that he allegedly turned down an offer to direct Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which came out in 2016!

Talk show host Bill Simmons asked if there was any merit behind the directing rumors on a June 2016 episode of Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons, and Ben mischievously replied, “Well I wouldn’t be able to say…It wouldn’t be polite to talk about the jobs you turned down. But I did have a lot of offers.” It’s unclear if he was only poking fun at the speculation, but alas, Ben went on to star in Justice League after that.

This isn’t the first time Ben and his son spent quality time together this summer of 2019. Samuel has been taking swim lessons while school’s out of session, and Ben braved the Los Angeles heatwave to pick up his son from swim practice on July 26 (as evidenced by Ben’s sweat-stained shirt). The father was once again seen at his son’s pool on Aug. 7, but that time, they were joined by Ben’s ex-wife and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 47. The parents had a friendly chat at the gates of the pool.