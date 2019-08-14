The final trailer for ’13 Reasons Why’ season 3 reveals more details about Bryce’s death. Everyone is a suspect but all eyes are on Clay in this new look at the highly-anticipated third season.

Netflix shocked everyone on Aug. 1 when they announced 13 Reasons Why season 3 would drop on Aug. 23. The first trailer also revealed the show would be killing off a major character: Bryce Walker. The mystery this season is going to revolve around who killed Bryce and everyone has a motive. The new trailer provided the first footage of season 3 and gave us some hints as to who could have killed him.

“Bryce Walker did hurt a lot of people. The one he hurt the most was Jessica Davis,” Ani, a new character this season, says in the trailer. The trailer reveals that Bryce was shot dead by someone. Everyone starts to question everyone. However, it’s Clay that becomes the main suspect. “I didn’t do anything,” Clay tells his mother, who replies, “But the police thing that you did.” Clay is then seen being taken out of the school by police.

Tony tells Clay that he’ll give him an alibi if he needs one. Clay claps back, “Where were you that night, Tony?” Monty tries to stir the suspect pot as well. “If you’re trying to clear your name, you need to look a little closer to home,” Monty says to Clay, insinuating that Justin may have had something to do with Bryce’s death. The final seconds of the trailer shows an angry Clay telling Ani: “This whole f**king world is better without him in it.” A shocked Ani says, “What did you do?”

The synopsis for season 3 reads: “Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

The hit Netflix show will be ending with season 4, which is currently in production. A release date for season 4 has not been announced, but it will likely be some time in 2020.