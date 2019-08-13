Liza is officially done with the age-shaming. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Younger,’ Liza stands up for herself and refuses to be demeaned for her age.

A partnership that Liza and Kelsey are trying to make happens begins to sour in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 14 episode of Younger. The woman they’re meeting with, Shelley, wants to kill the deal with Millennial in the wake of Liza’s age secret being revealed to the whole world. “This is the exact kind of discrimination that drove Liza to do this,” Kelsey says, trying to defend her friend.

Shelley continues with her age-shaming and that’s when Liza hits her limit. She stands up and gives an epic speech that puts all the age-shamers in their place. “Everyone is pretending to be younger,” she says. “We dye our hair, we whiten our teeth, we wear moisturizing face masks that make us look like serial killers, and we squeeze our widening hips into Spanx because the most important thing to be in the whole god damn world is 27. Should I have told the truth? Sure. But you know what? So should you.”

But she’s not done yet. “Millennial isn’t an age, it’s an attitude. And if you can’t sell that, we’ll go somewhere else,” Liza adds. Tell ’em, Liza! The show is coming off last week’s game-changing episode when Diana (and the rest of the world) found out about Liza’s real age. Charles’ ex-wife, Pauline, announced Liza’s secret in front of everyone during an authors debutant ball. Diana stood up to defend Liza and then Liza was forced to confirm that she’d been lying to Diana for years.

Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on TV Land. The show is currently in its sixth season and has been renewed for a seventh season.