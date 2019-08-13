Miranda Kerr Lovingly Cradles Baby Bump In Rare Instagram Pic During Pregnancy #3

Miranda Kerr wears pregnancy well! The model looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a new Instagram snapshot that showed her lovingly cradling her growing bump.



Miranda Kerr, 36, is absolutely glowing as she readies to welcome her third child. The mother of two has remained private about her latest pregnancy, but shared a special moment from the journey with fans on August 12. In a new pic, the former Victoria’s Secret model was seen rocking a gorgeous pink sundress with lemons printed on it and was absolutely beaming. She happily smiled at the camera and sweetly placed her hand below her massive baby bump. While we’re not sure of the star’s due date just yet, it looks like she’s pretty far along!

We last saw Miranda proudly flaunt her growing bump at her Kora Beauty launch event on June 20. As she promoted her skincare line, Miranda looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink dress, which accentuated her growing baby bump. She placed her hand on her stomach for the photo op, and was sure to share the sweet memory to Instagram for all to see. With friends like Katy Perry and Sofia Richie in attendance, this was one star-studded bash!

Miranda’s latest little one will mark her third child, and her second with Evan Spiegel, who she married in May 2017. The pair first announced their pregnancy in March of 2019. “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” Miranda’s rep told the Daily Mail. Miranda and Evan share a son Hart Spiegel, 1, while she and her ex Orlando Bloom, 42, also share a son Flynn Christopher, 8.

The pregnancy glow is written all over Miranda’s face — just look at that smile! Congrats to the expecting mother as prepares to welcome her third child.