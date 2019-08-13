Lizzo Admits She Wants To Date A Hemsworth After Miley Cyrus Splits From Liam

Lizzo’s single, and she’s ready to mingle Down Under. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer confessed in a new interview that she wants to date a Hemsworth, right after Miley Cyrus and Liam separated.

If being the next star of The Bachelorette doesn’t work out, Lizzo has a pretty good alternate plan. The “Juice” singer, 31, said that she’s ready and willing to hook up with a Hemsworth brother. Lizzo was discussing her love life and “evil Gemini ex” on the Australian show The Project with host Carrie Bickmore, who mentioned there were “a lot of great Geminis Down Under.” When Lizzo heard that fantastic news, she responded, “All right! Turn up! I’m ready! I’m going to find a Hemsworth cousin. I’m going to find the Hemsworth younger brother and see what’s up.”

“Younger Hemsworth Brother” doesn’t include the actual youngest Hemsworth brother, the newly-single Liam Hemsworth, though. Lizzo made it clear that she is “not messing with Miley [Cyrus]’ man” and inviting that drama into her own life. “I need my own Hemsworth,” she said. Miley announced on August 10 that she and Liam were separating after eight months of marriage and ten years together total, shortly after photos of the singer and Kaitlynn Carter making out on a yacht in Italy surfaced. Liam, who confirmed the separation himself on Instagram August 12, has been laying low in Byron Bay, Australia, with his family. So if Lizzo did decide she wants to causally run into the Independence Day: Resurgence star, she’d just have to grab some froyo and head to the beach.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned of the real reason why Miley and Liam called it quits. “The [Woolsey] fires happened, and their home and memories were destroyed,” a source close to the exes explained. “They almost felt that they had to rush to make new memories and rushed into marriage. They started acting differently in their relationship that was actually working and didn’t need any change. The way it was going was wonderful.”