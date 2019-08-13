‘Little Women’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet Reunite In Epic Remake

One of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2019 is ‘Little Women.’ Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and more dazzle as the classic characters in the first trailer for the remake.

Just go ahead and give Little Women all the awards. The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s remake is absolutely magical. Saoirse Ronan, 25, Emma Watson, 29, Florence Pugh, 23, and Eliza Scanlen, 20, star as the March sisters — Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth — who are coming of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Laura Dern, 52, stars as their mother, Marmee, and Meryl Streep, 70, plays Aunt March. The movie is the eighth film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 novel.

Little Women reunites Saoirse and Timothée Chalamet, 23, who plays Theodore “Laurie” Laurence. The pair notably starred in the critically-acclaimed 2017 film Lady Bird, which was also directed by Greta. Their onscreen relationship in Little Women is quite the roller coaster. In the novel, Laurie falls in love with Jo, but Jo doesn’t feel the same kind of love for Laurie that he feels for her. When Laurie proposes, Jo rejects him. However, Laurie eventually falls for Jo’s sister, Amy, and they end up married. Now that’s some family drama.

Back in Dec. 2018, Emma shared the sweetest photo of her Little Women cast members and director. She captioned her Instagram photo using an Alcott quote: “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.” The first official stills from the movie, featuring the cast in elaborate costumes, dropped in June 2019.

The latest adaptation is set to be released on Dec. 25. This cast is simply stellar and you know they’re going to knock their performances out of the park. At the heart of this story is family, so this is the perfect movie to see with your loved ones this holiday season.