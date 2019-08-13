‘AGT’ Recap: Kodi Lee Stuns With A Beautiful Performance During The First Night Of Live Shows

The live shows of season 14 kicked off during the Aug. 13 episode of ‘AGT.’ So many amazing performers hit the stage, but it was Kodi Lee’s rendition of a classic song that had everyone talking.

The live shows have arrived on America’s Got Talent. Now it’s up to America to vote acts through but only 7 acts will move on to the next round. The first act up is GFORCE. The girl group performs a fun original song called “It’s GFORCE!” These girls are so energetic and sassy. They show what girl power is all about. Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union absolutely love GFORCE. Simon Cowell admits he didn’t love the song and wants someone to write them a killer song if they move on. Gabrielle calls Simon out for telling the group to take control of their music and then telling them to have someone else write a song for them.

Next up is Greg Morton, the amazing impressionist. He’s always known he was a performer and believes this is his time to shine. He goes through a variety of impressions, including the Terminator, the Joker, and Don Corleone. Julianne calls him a “true artist” and Simon says his act was “such a step up.” Carmen Carter takes the stage after Greg and belts out “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Simon admits he wasn’t sure at first about the song choice but notes that Carmen made the performance “cool” and “relevant.” Julianne and Gabrielle praise Carmen but Howie Mandel says he wasn’t a fan of the song choice.

The 63 girls in the Emerald Belles hit the AGT stage for the next performance. Once again, they are so synchronized with their routine. It’s truly incredible to watch these fierce ladies perform. Gabrielle is obsessed with them. “You guys killed it,” she says. Howie knows he’s been tough on this group but says that they “blew the roof off the place.”

Brad Paisley’s Golden Buzzer, Sophie Pecora, performs yet another gorgeous original song. She’s like a young Ed Sheeran! Sophie brings Julianne to tears. “You speak truth,” Julianne tells the 15-year-old. Howie raves, “You are the most important thing so far on this stage tonight. You need to continue to be here.”

The Messoudi Brothers are the ultimate trio. They walk onto the stage wearing leather jackets and then quickly strip down to reveal those sexy abs. They show off their incredible skills and strength in another epic performance. Simon thought it was good but the performance needed a little something more. Julianne and the rest of the judges loved the performance. The group Voices of Service wow the judges and the audience with their powerful performance of “Fire” by Gavin DeGraw. Their voices mesh so well together. Simon calls the group “inspirational” and believes they will make it to the next round.

Ansley Burns is back! The country cutie is a season 14 wildcard. She embraces her country roots with an adorable rendition of “Swingin'” by John Anderson. Simon says he didn’t love the song but knows she’s a “great singer” and has the “most amazing” personality. Light artist Alex Dowis puts on an amazing light show for everyone. Gabrielle calls Alex’s work “beautiful.”

Julianne’s Golden Buzzer singer Luke Islam has dreams of Broadway. He proves he’s more than ready with his incredible rendition of “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen. This kid is just 12 years old! Howie predicts that Luke will be on Broadway one day. Gabrielle raves that he’s a “world-class talent.”

Danger act Bir Khalsa takes the stage to shock us once again. One of the members of the group lies down and sticks a cucumber in his mouth. Another guy uses a chainsaw — while blindfolded — to slice it in half. That’s just the beginning. The group leaves everyone speechless. Gabrielle says they “knocked it out of the park!”

The final performance of the night is Kodi Lee. The blind and autistic musical savant performs a magnificent rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water.” His vocals are stunning and he plays the piano so beautifully. The crowd is chanting Kodi’s name at the end of the performance. Gabrielle is brought to tears. “You continually amaze me,” Simon tells Kodi. Simon notes that Paul Simon rarely gives permission for his song be performed, but once he saw Kodi’s audition, he instantly gave Kodi permission. Kodi is truly a once in a lifetime talent.