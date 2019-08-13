Kandi Burruss Teases There Were ‘A Lot Of Explosive Moments’ On ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip To Canada

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recently partied it up in the 6, and Kandi Burruss tells us that there were many ‘crazy’ and ‘explosive’ moments while up north! She teases the wild trip in a new interview with HollywoodLife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran Kandi Burruss let us in on some season 12 scoop, and things between the cast have already gotten wild! Kandi, 43, along with Porsha Williams, 38, Cynthia Bailey, 52, Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam, 40, and returning peach Kenya Moore, 48, all traveled up north to Toronto, Ontario, during the first weekend in August, where they let loose at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival in sparkly bodysuits and feather headpieces. As for what went down during the trip, “It was crazy,” Kandi told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview at BeautyCon in LA over the weekend.

“You know, any trip with ‘The Real Housewives’ is always crazy. It starts off cool, everyone’s getting along. And then, of course, you have the explosive moments,” Kandi explained. “I can’t tell a lot… but there was a lot of explosive moments.”

To her surprise, Kandi said, “This time, I’m kind of getting along with everybody,” on the trip, which will air this coming season (12). “That’s a blessing,” she admitted, “Because, when you’re not getting along with everybody it’s like, ‘Ugh!’.

Kandi also went on to admit that she’s getting along with NeNe Leakes, 51, at the moment, despite their tumultuous past. Fans of the show will know that NeNe’s been feuding with the entire RHOA cast, following the explosive season 11 finale and reunion show.

Things got heated this past season after Kandi and Cynthia invited then former-cast member Kenya to Cynthia’s wine cooler release party. NeNe was visibly pissed that the women didn’t inform her Kenya would be there. As you could’ve guessed, NeNe and Kenya aren’t exactly breaking bread at the moment. NeNe later unfollowed the cast on social media back in March.

However, Kandi revealed that NeNe’s been trying to repair her relationships. She’s “putting for the effort” to get along better with the cast, Kandi admitted. Unfortunately, NeNe was not present on the trip to Canada. But, you know what they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day!