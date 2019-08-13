Jordyn Woods Rocks Plunging Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants While Hanging With Megan Thee Stallion

Jordyn Woods hit the club with Megan Thee Stallion on Aug. 12 & flaunted all that she’s got. The two ladies looked fierce in matching white crop tops & showed off their curves.

Jordyn Woods, 21, sure knows how to make an entrance, but she also made one hell of an exit when she left Catch Nightclub on Aug. 12 in a SUPER sexy outfit. The stunner hit the club with none other than Megan Thee Stallion, 24, and together, these two made major waves. Jordyn looked incredible in a tight, white crop top that plunged deep in the front showing off her assets. She paired the top with chic high-waisted pants that featured an olive green hue and the gorgeous star looked better than ever. Megan brought the heat as well, and the “Hot Girl Summer” hit-maker rocked a similar look to her gal pal. The rapper donned a tiny, white crop which she paired with black leggings. She tossed a studded leather jacket on top and was looking effortlessly cool as she left the LA hot spot.

The two ladies are seemingly attached at the hip these days and on the same day they hit the club, they shared a wildly sexy Instagram post together. Jordyn posted a pic with her new bestie where they were both seen hanging out in a bedroom together, with Megan striking a sultry pose on the bed. In one photo, she teasingly stuck her tongue out and posed in a bodycon dress. Meanwhile, Jordyn stood next to her in a minuscule dress that left very little to the imagination. “Real hot girl shit💋,” Jordyn captioned the post.

As fans know, Jordyn is the ex-best friend of Kylie Jenner, 22, and it looks like she’s not only moved on with a new BFF, but she’s done laying low. The star showed up to her first red carpet since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on August 10 and she was absolutely beaming. Jordyn looked like a bonafide bombshell in her outfit from the night, a curve-hugging tank dress with an intricate alligator print, a massive rose gold Rolex watch, and sky-high golden sandals.

As Megan continues her hot girl summer, clearly, she’s taking Jordyn with her! These two slay every time they step out but together — they’re a force to be reckoned with.