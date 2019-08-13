The Jo Bros are taking it back to the ’80s! Joe, Kevin, & Nick Jonas rock out in a colorful vintage-inspired bar for their epic ‘Only Human’ music video.

The Jonas Brothers broke out their dancing shoes for their newest music video! The guys — Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas surprised fans with the release of their “Only Human” visual on August 13 and it is EVERYTHING. In the clip, the trio put on a colorful display of ’80s funk as they hit the stage in a small, smokey bar. We can only dream that the guys will play a venue that intimate in the future, but the new video will have mega-fans of the boy band nostalgic the whole way through. Filled with bubbles, pay phones, and vintage taxis, the visual was the ultimate nod to the past as they guys continue their reunion trek.

Of course, the three fellas were looking amazing the whole way through, and the best part of the visual just may have been when Joe hit the streets and proceeded to have a dance party of his own on top of a taxi. Between their undeniable charisma and flawless dance moves, fans were falling in love with the new clip. “Hands down the #ONLYHUMANVIDEO is one of my favorite music video ever @jonasbrothers,” one fan even went as far to say. Another added that the video is nothing short of “iconic.”

The video may be the ultimate time warp — but it’s only fitting seeing as it feels like 2006 all over again with the guys back together! Check out their new video for “Only Human” above!