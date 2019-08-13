Hannah Brown Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ After ‘Bachelorette’ Drama: ‘I Can Barely Keep Up With My Own Life’

Hannah Brown is getting real about the aftermath of being ‘The Bachelorette’. In her most candid confession yet, she admits she’s having difficulty navigating her ‘different’ life, admitting she’s been ‘labeled’ by millions following her explosive finale.

After experiencing the rollercoaster ride of emotion and public scrutiny that comes with being The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown is finally reflecting on this past year. In an emotionally candid message on Instagram, the former Miss Alabama USA, 24, admitted that she’s struggling with how much her life has changed following the end of her season on the ABC series.

“Honest policy: I’m struggling. Life is so different,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself on Monday night. “Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a ‘Bachelor’ contestant, and the ‘Bachelorette’. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

(Incase you forgot): Hannah’s journey to find love began on season 23 of The Bachelor when she was labeled as somewhat of a villain while fighting for Colton Underwood‘s heart. After Colton ended up with Cassie Randolph, Hannah became the franchise’s new Bachelorette, where the outcome of her season was the first of its kind. Just two weeks ago, fans watched Hannah’s season finale of The Bachelorette implode when she broke things off with fiancé Jed Wyatt, who was later accused of having a girlfriend at home. She then daringly asked her runner-up, Tyler Cameron to go out for a drink. Fast-forward a few days later, and Hannah and Tyler ended up getting that drink. He even spent the night at her place in Los Angeles. But, things took a turn when he was spotted on numerous dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid, just days later.

Hannah continued to explain how the public perceived her after all of the drama. “My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she shared. “Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex.”

Now, Hannah is living on her own “for the first time,” and is trying to navigate her newfound fame. “I’m… shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore. I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode,” she said, explaining, “I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now.”

Nonetheless, she’s not ungrateful for her experiences. “I am not complaining about this past year of adventures. The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for,” Hannah admitted. “However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on.”

Hannah continued, “Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too. Life is beautiful, but wild. I think it’s okay to be strong-to know you’re strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens.”

The Bachelorette‘s message concluded with: “My spirit has opportunity to grow and blossom from this place. Healing and restoration can happen. I can rest knowing that My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I’ve just got to let Him. I don’t know if I have been lately— but I am now because honestly, I think I would give out if I didn’t. So yeah, I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness— I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride. Isaiah 54:10”.

Since she shared her feelings on social media, Hannah has received an outpouring of support from fans, as well as her Bachelor/Bachelorette family. Season 23 couple, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph both shared messages of support.

“Nailed it. Keep being you HB… proud of you!”, Colton commented under Hannah’s post. “So much truth in this post!!”, Cassie admitted in the comments. “It’s hard to complain because there is so much good, but it’s also easy to get overwhelmed,” she said in part, before thanking Hannah “for this nice little reminder,” and telling her how “great” of a job she’s done with handling everything.