Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram story on Aug. 13 to share a quick but cute clip of her and beau Blake Shelton having a romantic moment together.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 43, were having an eventful Tuesday night! The blonde beauty shared a sweet and sexy clip of her and her hunky boyfriend sitting in what appears to be a car to her Instagram story on the night of Aug. 13 and revealed they were having a “Date night” in text. In the clip, Gwen’s legs can be seen as she shows off black fishnet stockings and Blake puts his hand on her knee and rubs it. The intimate moment proves the lovebirds are stronger than ever and enjoying each other’s company whenever they can.

It turns out Gwen and Blake’s date night was spent at the premiere of the film Bennett’s War in Los Angeles, CA and an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they “walked the red carpet while holding hands and taking photos with their friend Trace Adkins,” who stars in the film. “They did no interviews but looked so in love and Gwen let him lead the way,” the eyewitness observed.

The date outing comes just two days after Blake was spotted spending time with his lady love and two of her three sons, Zuma Rossdale, 10, and Apollo Rossdale, 5. The trio was seen in a parking garage after shopping at a mall in Los Angeles and they all looked as happy and comfortable as could be as they walked side by side together and Zuma and Apollo engaged in some horseplay.

These family appearances may increase since Gwen and Blake reportedly bought a home together in L.A. on Aug. 9. The action just further solidifies what we already know: they are in love and embracing a long future together!

It’s always great to see Gwen and Blake in love and appreciating their time together! We can’t wait to see what else these two get up to soon!