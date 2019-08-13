Cara Delevingne Poses Nude For ‘Marie Claire’ & Opens Up About Ashley Benson Romance For 1st Time

Cara Delevingne bared all in the September 2019 issue of ‘Marie Claire’, opening up about her relationship with Ashley Benson and literally stripping down to go fully nude on the magazine’s cover.

Cara Delevingne, 27, has never spoken out about her relationship with Pretty Little Liars star, Ashley Benson, 29, before, and she still keeps it short and sweet for Marie Claire. “We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural,” Cara said of meeting and falling in love with her girlfriend on the set of Alex Ross Perry‘s Her Smell in Spring 2018. Since that fateful meeting, and confirming their relationship on Instagram that June, Ashley and Cara have been inseparable and oh-so happy. And it doesn’t seem like their love story is ending anytime soon.

A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November 2018 that they women are totally head over heels for each other. “Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they’ve ever been,” the insider said. “Although they’re still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends.” And their love is getting stronger by the day! “One of the main factors that keeps things strong in their relationship is their trust with one another,” they added. “Cara and Ashley are both on the same page when it comes to keeping their love life private. They feel that helps build trust and intimacy, and they definitely see themselves going the distance.”

Cara has spoken about her love for Ashley in the past, albeit without naming names. She thanked a “special woman” during her speech at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June 2019 after walking the pair walked the red carpet separately. “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” Cara told the audience. “She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

Cara did touch on the relationship briefly again in her Marie Claire interview when the interviewer brought up the truly iconic pics of the Valerian star and Ashley carrying a sex bench into her apartment. She rolled her eyes and said that they definitely weren’t trying to get people talking “on purpose.”