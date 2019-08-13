Brody Jenner’s Mom Linda Thompson Throws Shade At Kaitlynn Carter After Miley Cyrus Kiss

Brody Jenner’s mom Linda Thompson liked some Instagram comments that were dissing his ex Kaitlynn Carter’s recent PDA with Miley Cyrus.

Brody Jenner‘s mom Linda Thompson, 69, hasn’t publicly commented on the split between her son and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, but she has insinuated that she’s not happy with Kailtynn’s recent affection with Miley Cyrus by liking some comments that some fans responded with on her Instagram post! The post had a quote from the 14th Dalai Lama that read, “Silence is sometimes the best answer”, which could have very easily been in reference to her lack of public commentary on the situation. “When feelings are ineffable, often it is better to say nothing at all #speecheless” Linda captioned the pic.

It didn’t take long for fans to start writing the opinionated comments that Linda liked. “I think she’s so hurt and trying to get his attention!! Not the way to do it but sad all around!!” one fan wrote about Kaitlynn’s recent PDA-filled session with 26-year-old Miley on Lake Como. “Speechless is right! When you are married to Brody or Liam, I mean some of the best looking guys on this planet. What the heck?!” another liked comment read referencing not only 35-year-old Brody and Kaitlynn’s split but also Miley and Liam Hemsworth‘s. A third comment asked a question about why it all matters. “Why is everyone making a big deal about her kissing Miley? Girls make out all the time when they are having fun or drunk. I don’t get it,” it read. Linda went on to like one response to it. “Maybe because it’s disrespectful to the family,” the response read.

Linda’s actions seem to prove she’s on Brody’s side, which isn’t surprising considering she’s his mother and she’s reportedly been helping him get through his split from Kaitlynn, who he married in 2018. “Linda has been a huge support system for Brody and he knows he can tell her anything,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Linda only wants the best for Brody and although she completely supports his decision no matter what. She also wants him to take his time to make sure he’s doing the right thing.”