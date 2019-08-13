Brody Jenner Was Aware Kaitlynn Enjoys Both Women & Men: He’s Happy for Her & Miley Cyrus

Miley and Kaitlynn’s sexy hookup didn’t take Brody by surprise because Kaitlynn ‘checked out’ of the marriage a while ago.

While Kaitlynn Carter, 30, and Miley Cyrus, 26, caused quite a stir on social media after they were spotted making out in Italy, Brody Jenner, 35, was cool as a cucumber. “To Brody, it was no secret that Kaitlynn enjoyed both women and men,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He felt Kaitlynn checked out of the marriage awhile ago and if Miley is what makes Kaitlynn happy, then he’s happy for her. He’s not surprised to see her move on, especially with a woman,” the insider continued.

The couple, who married in a stunning non-legal ceremony last year in Indonesia, made headlines about their shocking split on August 2. The news was surprising, given that the couple had dated for a number of years before taking things to the next step. But, according to our source, the relationship was over far before anyone knew. “Brody had challenges with Kaitlynn and their genuine connection towards the end of their marriage and he is not at all surprised to see Kaitlynn being physical with Miley. He kept what was happening extremely private which is why friends were surprised, but now that he’s opening up, the marriage was over a long time ago.” Amidst all the drama, Brody cryptically posted that he’s living a “crazy” life on Tuesday, August 13.

The Hills: New Beginnings star seems to be keeping busy himself, reportedly moving on with much younger model Josie Canseco, 22. “Brody is doing absolutely fine since splitting from Kaitlynn Carter. Those close to Brody think he will use this time to have fun and figure out exactly what he wants, but nobody thinks he’ll settle down and get married again anytime soon,” they continued. “He’ll always be a bit of a playboy and he’s just having fun dating.” While neither Brody or Josie have confirmed their status, Josie was spotted leaving a flirty comment on a recent Instagram photo of Brody’s — even getting a response from Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson. The duo were reportedly introduced by mutual friends Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado.

Meanwhile, Brody has no hard feelings about Kaitlynn and Miley’s budding romance — regardless of some of his cheeky social media activity over the weekend. “He honestly wishes Kaitlynn well and he does want her to be happy,” our insider reveals.