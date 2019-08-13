Brody Jenner Admits He’s Living A Crazy Life After Ex-Wife Kailtynn Carter’s Hookup With Miley Cyrus

As rumors heat up about a new romance with Josie Canseco, 22, Brody posted a revealing new Instagram caption!



Brody Jenner, 35, has had quite the week since announcing his split from Kaitlynn Carter, 30. Almost immediately after, his ex was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus, 26, on a sexy getaway to Italy. Adding to the complication, it was recently revealed that Brody and Kaitlynn — who tied the knot in a romantic Bali wedding last year — were never legally married. And now, Brody is reportedly dating model Josie Canseco, 22. “Viviendo mi vida loca,” The Hills: New Beginnings star commented on a post related to all of the drama. The Spanish phrase translates to “Living the crazy life” in English — SEE THE COMMENT HERE!

As Kaitlynn moves on, Brody wasn’t on the market for very long, either. The reality star was apparently engaging in some PDA with the sexy Josie, who is a model that has appeared in Playboy. Like Brody, Josie comes from a family with deep connections: her dad is legendary baseball player Jose Canseco. The duo were introduced by Brody’s friends and Hills co-stars Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado at a party, according to reports from TMZ.

Brody has been no stranger on social media, actively posting since news of the split was made public. Brody even playfully commented on Miley and Kaitlynn’s sexy rendezvous, posting “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon!” While there are no confirmed reports about Brody’s new romance, Josie posted a flirty “😍” emoji on Brody’s photo from Sunday, August 11. Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, seems to have given her stamp of approval, responding to Josie’s comment with “@josiecanseco 😘😘.” Brody himself also liked Josie’s suggestive comment.

While it appears Brody has his hands full with personal drama, he’s still hustling on the work front. The reality star announced his first-ever live performance for his band AHZ on Friday, August 16 in Los Angeles. “We have been working on this project for quite some time and put in countless hours to create a unique and massively stimulating show…..,” The Hills star posted in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 13. “yes I just said massively stimulating. We are playing close to 20 original songs and some killer covers. It would mean the world to all of us if you came out and rocked out with us.”