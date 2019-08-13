Brody Jenner Seen For 1st Time After Kaitlynn & Miley Kiss On Malibu Lunch Outing

Brody Jenner’s expression was unreadable in his first photo snapped in public since Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus’ PDA pictures were released. He did have a companion by his side, however!

Brody Jenner, 35, didn’t appear sad nor particularly cheerful in his first paparazzo photo taken after another paparazzi caught his former wife Kaitlynn Carter, 30, kissing Miley Cyrus, 26. Photos of the unexpected PDA were released on Aug. 10, and three days later, Brody emerged in public to grab lunch in Malibu with his adorable pooch. While The Hills star had resting paparazzi face — AKA, unreadable — we do know that he found the humor in the unexpected situation surrounding him, Kaitlynn, Miley and her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. Yes, even though he and Kaitlynn just announced their split after six years together, via a rep, on Aug. 2.

One day after Kaitlynn and Miley’s PDA in Italy made headlines, Brody seemed to allude to the photos in an Instagram post. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” Brody captioned a photo of himself standing on a cliff on Aug. 11. That prompted Brody’s co-star on The Hills: New Beginnings, Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, to joke about the drama by writing, “Let’s round this scandal out by and post a pic of us making out 😘.” Brody got a chuckle out of the comment, because he replied, “watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon 👬.” As you recall, Liam and Miley announced their split on the same day Kaitlynn and Miley’s kissing photos rocked fans. Brandon explained that the two former couples were “all friends” in an interview with E! News Daily Pop on Aug. 12.

It may also help that Brody has reportedly moved onto a Victoria’s Secret model, Josie Canseco, 22. They “have been seeing each other as of late” and were “hanging out A LOT over the past few weeks, kissing each other and showing tons of PDA around friends,” according to TMZ, but this report has yet to be confirmed. They reportedly met while Brody was doing press for The Hills: New Beginnings in New York City (a show that Kaitlynn also stars on, FYI), according to the outlet. Brody and Kaitlynn had tied the knot in a 2018 wedding in Indonesia, but the same outlet reported the marriage wasn’t allegedly legal due to a lack of a marriage license.

Brody has also been depending on the support of his mother, Linda Thompson, 69, amid his split with Kaitlynn, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife. “There is nobody in this world closer to Brody than his mom, Linda, and he’s been leaning on her the most out of anybody during this split from Kaitlynn,” the source, who’s close to Brody, told us. “Linda has been a huge support system for Brody and he knows he can tell her anything. Linda only wants the best for Brody and although she completely supports his decision no matter what. She also wants him to take his time to make sure he’s doing the right thing.”