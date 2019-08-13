Brody Jenner Dating Model Josie Canseco, 22: Moving On Amid Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Drama

Two can play this game? After Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, was seen kissing Miley Cyrus, the ‘Hills’ star has reportedly struck up a romance with Josie Canseco, the gorgeous daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco!

Brody Jenner’s marriage with Kaitlynn Carter, 30, may have struck out, but has he already rebounded to hit a home run when it comes to love? Brody, 35, and Vicotria’s Secret model Josie Canseco, 22, “have been seeing each other late,” according to TMZ. The publication claims that its sources say the two met in New York when Brody was doing press for The Hills. The daughter of Jose Canseco, 55, was reportedly introduced to Brody at hotel party “through Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee.” The two reportedly hit it off and have been hanging out over the past few weeks, “kissing each other and showing tons of PDA around friends.”

Josie and Brody, according to TMZ, “seem to be taking things somewhat slow” but the publication reports that it’s “clear they’re romantically involved.” Also, don’t get too worked up about the timing of this rumored romance – yet. Brody and Kaitlynn decided to “amicably separate” on Aug. 2. About a week later, she’s seen kissing Miley Cyrus, 26, who just broke up with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29. While some might think this fling with Josie is some kind of “revenge romance,” TMZ reports that Brody has moved on past his split with Kaitlynn and “couldn’t care less who she dates.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Brody’s camp for any clarification on this report, and we’ll update the post with any new information when/if it’s made available.

Brody and Kaitlynn “love and respect one another, and know that this [split] is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” their rep, Scott Newman, told HollywoodLife in the wake of their breakup. As it turns out, Brody and Kaitlynn – who had been dating since 2013 — were never really legally married to begin with! Following their June 2018 wedding in Indonesia, TMZ reports that the stars never filed for a marriage license in the states upon their return. Supposedly, Kaitlynn’s desire for a baby and a legal marriage were two of the reasons why the couple threw in the towel.

Speaking of (beach) towels, Kaitlynn was seen making out with a bikini-clad Miley Cyrus just one day before the “Wrecking Ball” singer announced her split from Liam. If he was shocked at the sight, at least Brody had his mother, Linda Thompson, 69, to lean on during this wild time. “Linda has been a huge support system for Brody, and he knows he can tell her anything,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Linda only wants the best for Brody, and although she completely supports his decision no matter what. She also wants him to take his time to make sure he’s doing the right thing.” So, how long will it be before Brody brings Josie over to meet his mother?