Brandi Cyrus Posts Cryptic Message After Miley & Liam Split: ‘In Time Everything Will Make Sense’

Following Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ shocking split, her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, said that life ‘sometimes’ doesn’t make sense, but ‘trust that there is a purpose in everything.’

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness…” Brandi Cyrus, 32, posted to Instagram on Aug. 12, two days after Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, called it quits. While Brandi didn’t mention Miley by her name, her vague message seemed directed at her little sis. “And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right.”

Brandi’s message came with a shot of her in lounging in an orange bikini in front of the gorgeous Italian coastline. Brandi is on Miley’s girls’ trip to Italy, the same trip where the “Wrecking Ball” singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, 30. This make-out sesh came one day before Miley and Liam Hemsworth, 29, called it quits after around eight months of marriage. Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the singer told HollywoodLife. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

It appears that “change” is a running-theme to this Miley/Liam breakup. Miley, when speaking about the split for the first time, posted her own cryptic message on Instagram. “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” Miley wrote on Aug. 11. “ Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. … My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’ …. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

Liam was a little more direct when he spoke for the first time since breaking it off with his longtime love. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he posted to Instagram. ”This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”