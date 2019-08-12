See Pic
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Rocks Sexy Skintight Dress 4 Days After Wishing Ex Kevin Sr. Luck With New Family

Wendy Williams white dress
TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams Puts On A Busty Display In a Unique Pattern Dress As She Leaves Andy Cohen‚Äôs Radio Show At Sirius XM Radio In NYC Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5108908 120819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams and her estranged cheating ex-husband Kevin Hunter are desperate to keep their “legacy” alive. According to reports, Kevin is returning as the talk show host’s business manager amid their relationship issues. Wendy is pictured this morning exiting her Studios after taping her daily show. Wendy and Kevin have also listed their sprawling New Jersey home for sale at $1.895 million. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Wendy Williams is seen for the first time in New York City after being body shamed by Bow Wow on Twitter. Wendy had posted a picture of herself on Twitter to which the rapper commented "They say its a hot girl summer." Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Music Writer

Wendy Williams was on fire as she embarked on a press day in NYC on Aug. 12. The talk show host looked fierce in a skintight dress & confidently strut the streets of the big apple.

Just days after wishing her ex, Kevin Hunter, luck with his “new family,” Wendy Williams’ split seemed to be miles from her mind as she stepped out in New York City. The television host was absolutely beaming as she emerged from the Sirius XM studios that morning, sporting a super sexy dress that clung to her every curve. Wendy rocked a tight body con dress for her outing which featured a white hue with neon pink detailing across the front. The star styled her blonde tresses in a sleek, straight bop and hid her face behind a massive pair of cat eye sunglasses. This ensemble had diva written all over it!

Wendy is clearly loving a skintight look as of late, and one week earlier, we saw her step out in a sultry cheetah print number. The 55-year-old star was looking stylish as ever in a tiny mini-skirt that featured an all-over leopard print. The talk show host wasn’t afraid to go bold with her daytime look, which was vibrant with an array of red and blue hues. The funky skirt was noticeably tiny and Wendy showed off her toned legs in the revealing outfit. However, she kept things simple up top with a classic black t-shirt.

The always honest TV host has been super transparent about her April 2019 split with Kevin, and on August 8, she spoke out regarding his rumored mistress. “You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family,” Wendy said on Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning radio show on August 6. Around the time of their split, Kevin was accused of fathering a child with his alleged mistress of nearly 10 years, Sharina Hudson.

Wendy Williams white dress
TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Way to turn heads, Wendy! The media maven is always sure to sport an attention-grabbing look when she steps out but she really out-did herself with this wild number.