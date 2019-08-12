Wendy Williams Rocks Sexy Skintight Dress 4 Days After Wishing Ex Kevin Sr. Luck With New Family

Wendy Williams was on fire as she embarked on a press day in NYC on Aug. 12. The talk show host looked fierce in a skintight dress & confidently strut the streets of the big apple.

Just days after wishing her ex, Kevin Hunter, luck with his “new family,” Wendy Williams’ split seemed to be miles from her mind as she stepped out in New York City. The television host was absolutely beaming as she emerged from the Sirius XM studios that morning, sporting a super sexy dress that clung to her every curve. Wendy rocked a tight body con dress for her outing which featured a white hue with neon pink detailing across the front. The star styled her blonde tresses in a sleek, straight bop and hid her face behind a massive pair of cat eye sunglasses. This ensemble had diva written all over it!

Wendy is clearly loving a skintight look as of late, and one week earlier, we saw her step out in a sultry cheetah print number. The 55-year-old star was looking stylish as ever in a tiny mini-skirt that featured an all-over leopard print. The talk show host wasn’t afraid to go bold with her daytime look, which was vibrant with an array of red and blue hues. The funky skirt was noticeably tiny and Wendy showed off her toned legs in the revealing outfit. However, she kept things simple up top with a classic black t-shirt.

The always honest TV host has been super transparent about her April 2019 split with Kevin, and on August 8, she spoke out regarding his rumored mistress. “You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family,” Wendy said on Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning radio show on August 6. Around the time of their split, Kevin was accused of fathering a child with his alleged mistress of nearly 10 years, Sharina Hudson.

Way to turn heads, Wendy! The media maven is always sure to sport an attention-grabbing look when she steps out but she really out-did herself with this wild number.