Wendy Williams Admits She Knew Ex Kevin Hunter Had Double Life ‘For Years’

Wendy Williams opened up about her split with ex-husband Kevin Hunter during a very candid interview on Aug. 12, during which she explained why she stayed with him despite knowing about his ‘double life’.

Wendy Williams, 55, revealed to Andy Cohen on Aug. 12 that it was “very difficult” to keep quiet about rumors surrounding her troubled marriage to Kevin Hunter, after the Daily Mail first reported that he was expecting a baby with another woman. In fact, Wendy said that she’d often have to rely on her makeup artist to cover up her puffy eyes before hosting her daily talk show. “Shoutout to my makeup artist who covered my puffy eyes … I’d come in and my eyes would be puffy from crying. [But] I would do the show,” Wendy told Andy during his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Monday, when explaining how she dealt with her husband living a “double life”.

“I knew that I would” eventually respond to the rumors, Wendy explained, “but I had to get my ducks in a row.” She also revealed that she “knew a lot of things for years,” but had one very good reason for keeping quiet about it all. She explained, “My son was at home, and it wasn’t fair to him. I [wasn’t] going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes, [then] he has to move high schools, and stuff like that. He [was] just making friends. So, now he’s away in college. And the person that I am now, is very single because [my son]’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

Then, when Andy asked Wendy whether she would have known about Kevin’s “double life” if the Daily Mail had not reported on it, she said, “I would have known anyway. I have my own [way of knowing these things].” But Andy also wanted to know whether or not Wendy would have stayed with Kevin, had his “double life” not been reported on, and she had a very clear answer for him. “Are you out of your mind? No, I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family,” she said.

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in April, after 22 years of marriage.