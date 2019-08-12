‘The Morning Show’ Teaser: Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Argue In Daytime TV Drama

The world of daytime TV is about to get even more intense. The first teaser for Apple TV+ drama ‘The Morning Show’ features tensions running high between Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

The Morning Show is pulling back the curtains on the world of daytime TV. The first teaser for the new Apple TV+ series was released on Aug. 12. The footage features series stars Jennifer Aniston, 50, Reese Witherspoon, 43, and Steve Carell, 56, in voiceovers. From the sounds of it, all is not well between their characters. “Don’t you ever question my integrity in my own house again,” Jennifer’s character says in the teaser. Reese later quips, “I think they want to know the person behind the facade.”

Steve vows to “fight back,” while Reese admits that she likes to “push” people. “It’s just my nature,” she adds. Meanwhile, Jennifer is not letting anyone stand in her way. “I can guarantee you are underestimating me,” she tells someone. Scenes of Jennifer, Reese, and Steve are not shown in the teaser, but you do see a framed photo of Steve and Jennifer.

The new drama series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry. The Morning Show is set to premiere in fall 2019, but a specific date has not been revealed just yet.

The Morning Show is Jennifer’s first series regular role since Friends ended in 2004. The actress has primarily focused on film since bidding adieu to the character of Rachel Green. The same goes for Steve. This is his first series regular role since he left The Office in 2013. The daytime TV drama series is also Reese’s first major role since Big Little Lies season 2 ended in July 2019. The series is a reunion for Jennifer and Reese. They first worked together on Friends when Reese guest-starred as Jill Green, the sister of Rachel Green.