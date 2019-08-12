‘The Hills’: Audrina Patridge Flirts With Ex Ryan Cabrera & Admits They’ll Always Have ‘Chemistry’

Out with the old, and in with the new. Oh, wait. That doesn’t really apply to this situation because even though Audrina finally ditched Justin Bobby, she seems to be moving on with another ex.

Audrina Patridge, 34, headed out on a much-needed boat ride with friends during the Aug. 12 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, when she also reunited with her ex, singer Ryan Cabrera, 37. And considering all the drama she recently went through with Justin Bobby, it couldn’t have come at a better time. “It’s so nice to get out of the city and leave all my worries and issues at the shoreline, hop on a boat and just go,” Audrina confessed. “This is my happy place.”

When Mischa Barton joined the group, she was surprised to hear that Audrina had invited Ryan, so she asked, “What’s up with you guys?” And Audrina said, “He’s someone that I care about. We always hang out and there’s no label or anything, right now. We just really enjoy other, and whatever happens, happens, I guess. Ryan’s always on tour or producing, so whenever he’s back in town, we get together, we hang out. There’s always that little bit of chemistry and flirty-ness between us.”

Once on the boat, Ryan grabbed his guitar and handed Audrina a harmonica so they could perform a sweet song together. However, she couldn’t stop laughing, so it wasn’t the best performance we’ve ever seen, but it was still cute. Mischa also noticed their chemistry, saying, “I definitely think Audrina does have a bit of a crazy connection with Ryan. They’ve known each other for a very long time, but he still seems intent on being kind to her and making her smile and making her laugh. Ryan and Justin couldn’t be more different. Ryan is totally the opposite, almost. It’s really fun to see her happy and free like this.”

