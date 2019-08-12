Listen
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Says The Drama Is ‘Killing Her’ After Kristen Doute Fallout

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute
Kristen Doute 'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Miami Beach, FL - The "Vanderpump Rules" star was seen Friday in Miami with the rest of the girls, except Kristen decided to remove her top and put on a show. While laying back in the sand, Kristen posted for photographs from her friends … and also provided some entertainment for Stassi Schroeder's boyfriend, Beau, while he enjoyed a cold brew. Fans of Lisa Vanderpump's reality show are very familiar with the young stars ripping their clothes off, so it's no surprise that the bachelorette weekend is off to a fun start. Jax and Brittany are set to exchange nuptials on June 29, in Kentucky.
The ‘drama’ in Season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was so bad for Stassi Schroeder, the Bravo star could barely bring herself to talk about it on her podcast. Stassi made the confession just two days after skipping Kristen Doute’s T-shirt event!

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules is wearing down Stassi Schroeder, 31. “We’re at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush. I have no energy, ” the newly engaged Bravo star said on the Aug. 9 episode of her podcast Straight Up with Stassi. Her fiancé Beau Clark, 39, was on the same page. “My emotions are shot,” he chimed in, but Stassi wasn’t done venting.

“The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s**t anymore. I don’t even know how to do a podcast because I’m just like…I’m dead. I’m literally dead inside,” Stassi confessed on her podcast. And she really couldn’t talk about the drama anymore, because she didn’t drop any names or offer any more juicy details! But Stassi’s confession was aired amid speculation that she’s in the middle of a fallout with co-star Kristen Doute, 36, which even Stassi’s mom Dayna Schroeder alluded to.

When a fan asked if Dayna was “sad” that Kristen skipped out on Stassi and Beau’s post-engagement party at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa mansion on July 31, Stassi’s mom replied, “I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Buzz about a fallout grew even louder after Stassi didn’t show up to Kristen’s pop-up event for her James Mae T-shirt brand at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, and neither did Katie Maloney, 32! The same couldn’t be said for a majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast, because Scheana ShayJax TaylorBrittany CartwrightLala KentAriana Madix, and Tom Sandoval — yes, Katie’s husband! — all repped Kristen’s T-shirts at her event. Well, it looks like we might be getting answers in the upcoming season!