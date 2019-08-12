Sophie Turner Rocks Black Daisy Dukes On Date Night With Joe Jonas — See Pics

After the Teen Choice Awards, where Joe Jonas took home two awards, the newly married couple hit the town for a sexy date at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 11!

She’s got legs for days! Sophie Turner, 23, stepped out in a skintight pair of black denim shorts for a date night with husband Joe Jonas, 29, on Sunday, August 11! The fitted Daisy Dukes helped show off Sophie’s gloriously long legs, perky, petite behind and slender figure. She paired the vintage looking cut-off bottoms with a black Dickies t-shirt, white sneakers and a dainty silver necklace. The Game of Thrones star kept the rest of her look casual with a her hair in a bun, and neutral, fresh-looking makeup. Sophie’s stylish ensemble also revealed her tattoos, including one on her left leg, another on her right angle, and various designs on both arms. The newly married couple were dining at West Hollywood hotspot and celeb favorite Craig’s.

Husband Joe echoed Sophie’s casual footwear with a pair of mint sneakers, a glittery green bomber featuring purple lining and an all black ensemble underneath. The couple were grabbing a bite after the Teen Choice Awards, which took place earlier that evening in Hermosa Beach, CA — about 45 minutes away from the popular restaurant. At the show, the Jonas Brothers took home one of the biggest honors of the night, the Decade Award, and earned the Teen Choice Summer Group title. The group — who are currently on the road for their “Happiness Begins” tour — also treated fans to a live performance.

Joe’s brothers Kevin Jonas, 31, and Nick Jonas, 26, joined the couple for the dinner date, which was likely a celebratory outing for the former Disney stars. While Sophie didn’t take home any surfboards, she was nominated for her role as Dark Phoenix in the Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy category.

Notably — even though she was nominated and her man was performing — Sophie didn’t attend the Teen Choice Awards. Either way, the couple were all smiles as they headed for dinner!