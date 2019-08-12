Sailor Brinkley-Cook Rocks Two Incredible Bikini Looks On Instagram — See Pic & Video

If you prefer the idea of a bohemian summer rather than days spent at pool parties, Sailor-Brinkley Cook served two bikini looks fitting that carefree aesthetic!

Since joining the 2018 rookie class for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, Sailor Brinkley-Cook has found her groove in swimsuit modeling. Christie Brinkley’s 21-year-old daughter proved this in two different bikinis that she modeled for separate brands, both looks which she shared to her Instagram on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13! In the first post, Sailor wedged herself in between a hedge and flower bush to pose in a salmon pink crochet set from Acacia, one of the most popular swimwear brands in Hawaii. She appeared to be wearing the same crochet top in an intimate photo with her boyfriend, Ben Sosne, shared on Aug. 7!

Despite being a New York City native, Sailor rocked another island-friendly bikini, this time a sporty olive top and low-rise bottoms in a matching shade, in a campaign video for Camilla’s summer MOTHER collection [WATCH HERE]. Sailor has taken advantage of the past two months of summer to throw on more than one bikini! The blonde beauty shared photos of her sun-tanning in pink candy stripe bottoms in The Hamptons on June 15…minus a bikini top. Following that shot, the model opted for a cheetah print bikini for another day in the sun.

While Sailor has no shortage of fresh swimsuit looks to update her Instagram with, we were still brought back to 2017 when her mom, Christie, shared a throwback photo from behind-the-scenes of their SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Sailor’s sister Alexa Joel, 33.

Sailor hasn’t spent all her summer days relaxing (or modeling) in a bikini since returning from a temporary stay in Australia. The model and her brother, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24, hosted a race to benefit Hope for Depression Research, which raised more than $250,000, which Sailor revealed in a post from the philanthropic event!