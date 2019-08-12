The tension between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson is not simmering down. When Tamra Judge tries to play peacemaker in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘RHOC,’ Kelly does not go for it.

Tamra Judge, 51, wants to help Vicki Gunvalson, 57, mend the fences with Kelly Dodd, 43, and even agrees to set up a conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra walks right inside and up to Kelly. She tells Kelly that Vicki would like to talk to her to clear the air. “I don’t want to talk to her,’ Kelly quips. “She has completely ruined my reputation. I have nothing to say to her.” Well, she certainly didn’t hold back.

Tamra returns to Vicki to relay the stern message. “She don’t want to talk to you,” Tamra says to Vicki, who claps back, “That’s OK. I’ve got a lot of other friends.” Things get a little heated between Tamra and Vicki. Tamra gives Vicki some tough love and Vicki believes that Tamra is now turning on her. “Don’t side with her right now,” Vicki repeats over and over. “Well, I’m kind of siding with her right now,” Tamra admits.

When Vicki asks why, Tamra yells, “Because we’re not involved in this!” Tamra and Shannon Beador tell Vicki to go up to Kelly and ask what she can do to make the situation better. When Vicki asks why she’s always doing the apologizing, Tamra snaps, “It doesn’t matter. Just do it!”

As Vicki walks out the door to talk with Kelly, Tamra says, “Don’t be a d*ck. Go.” Vicki turns around and tells Tamra and Shannon, “You guys have to have my back on this.” The feuds just keep on coming on RHOC. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.