Miley Cyrus Posts Makeup-Free Selfie In Recording Studio 2 Days After Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is back in the studio just 48 hours after announcing her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth. The singer’s fresh-faced selfie also came after photos emerged of her kissing Kaitlynn Carter during their vacation in Italy.

It looks like Miley Cyrus is already working on new music following her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth. The singer, 26, shared a stunning, makeup-free selfie to both Instagram and Twitter on August 12. And, she left fans on a cliffhanger when they noticed there was no caption on the photo, despite her recent and very vocal posts on social media.

Miley looked refreshed and ready to work in the new snap, following her PDA-filled Italian getaway with newly single Kaitlynn Carter.News of the blogger’s breakup with husband Brody Jenner came on August 2, and a rep for the now former-couple confirmed the news to HollywoodLife. Miley and Kaitlynn were caught kissing and cuddling while in Lake Como together in new photographs on August 9. The two were spotted getting cozy in their swimsuits as they soaked up the sun.

Miley and Kaitlynn documented most of their trip on social media, with the singer noticeably without her wedding ring on. Her split with Liam came just eight months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee. Miley and Liam had been on and off for about 10 years.

(Photo credit: Twitter/Miley Cyrus)

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam was spotted out for the first time in Byron Bay, Australia on August 12, since news of the split. “You don’t understand what it’s like,” the actor told Daily Mail Australia when asked about his breakup with Miley, adding, “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.” Liam’s response was the first time he had addressed the split.

Miley broke her silence before Liam in a series of cryptic Instagram posts. In one post she wrote, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.”

In a followup post, Miley shared the message, “New day, new adventure.” alongside a photo of her in front of a gorgeous mountain and greenery. In a third post she wrote, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”