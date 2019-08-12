Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Were Reportedly Separate For ‘Months’ Before Announcing Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split may have just made headlines over the past few days but it turns out the couple reportedly called it quits ‘months’ ago when they were seen on solo outings.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, shocked everyone when they announced their split on Aug. 10, but the duo seemed to be preparing for the moment for a while. The young stars were apparently struggling with various issues in their marriage for months before they decided to come forward and confirm things were over, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Miley was trying to make a last ditch effort to save things by pushing for them to go to therapy but Liam “didn’t come close to meeting her half way,” one source said. They eventually drifted apart and decided it wasn’t going to work, the sources further explained.

Although the sources didn’t clarify how many “months” ago the former lovebirds separated, it very well could have been as far back as June, when Liam was seen not wearing his wedding ring while getting groceries by himself. Miley has also posted photos of herself alone over the past few months with no sign of Liam around. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the rough patches in their relationship started happening around the time their home got destroyed in the L.A. area wildfires in Nov. 2018. “They matured and changed with the tragedy and that is what grew them apart,” the source said. “Liam is a family man and has always wanted children and was in it for the long haul and he really thought Miley was on the same track but after the fires and the rush to get married she then realized that she wanted more in her life and settling down wasn’t something she ever wanted.”

Miley’s lack of interest in settling down is most likely why she was seen hanging out and making out with Brody Jenner’s recent ex Kaitlynn Carter. The two were photographed getting cozy at Lake Como on the same day Miley and Liam announced their split, but as sources continued to tell TMZ, both Miley and Kaitlynn were both broken up with their spouses before they got close. The girls have also been friends for a while and even lived close to each other in Malibu before the fires happened.