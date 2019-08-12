Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: The Truth About Whether Or Not They’ll Get Back Together Again

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their shocking split on Aug. 10 and we’re learning how the reason for their separation is a determining factor in whether or not they’ll ever reconcile in the future.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, may be over for good. The former couple announced their split on Aug. 10, after being married for only seven months, and because the reasoning included growing apart and wanting different things, a source tells us they most likely will never get back together in the future. After the headline-making California wildfires destroyed their home in Malibu, Miley and Liam felt a change between them and it only escalated from there.

“They matured and changed with the tragedy and that is what grew them apart,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Liam is a family man and has always wanted children and was in it for the long haul and he really thought Miley was on the same track but after the fires and the rush to get married she then realized that she wanted more in her life and settling down wasn’t something she ever wanted. She loves Liam and Liam loves her but they grew apart and the fallout of the fires is the starting point of all the change. They have broken up before but this is something much more concrete and it would be a big surprise if they ever were to get back together from this, it’s just a sad time that they are both handling in their own ways.”

That sadness was apparent on Liam’s face in a recent outing. The Australian actor was seen looking somber while grabbing frozen yogurt with his brother Chris Hemsworth, 36, and Chris’ kids, India, 7, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 5 in the first photo that went public since the announcement of the split. Although it was reported that the former husband and wife have been separated for “months” before the public found out, it’s still understandable why it would be tough on them. Since the split, Miley has seemed to try and stay positive by posting an encouraging message about change on Instagram. She was also seen hanging out with and kissing Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter during a trip to Lake Como, Italy.