Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are Reportedly ‘Seeing Each Other’: When The Romance Officially Started

Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter are reportedly an item, but it didn’t happen until after the singer’s marriage to Liam Hemsworth fell apart.

Fans of Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, were floored on Aug. 10 when the news dropped that the couple had decided to split after eight months of marriage and nearly 10 years as a couple. It came a day after pics of the “Wrecking Ball” singer making out in Lake Como, Italy with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30. But the romance between the ladies began after their respective splits with their exes according to TMZ. The site reports that Miley and Liam have actually been separated for “months” after struggling with “various issues.”

The site reports that Miley and Liam’s marriage had been in trouble for some time and that she pushed for going to couple’s therapy, but “He didn’t come close to meeting her half way” and they drifted apart. Kaitlynn and Brody’s problems had been going on for a while, as seen on The Hills: New Beginnings. They reportedly married in 2018 in an Indonesian ceremony after five years of dating, but it turned out the marriage wasn’t legal.

The former couples had known each other for some time as they lived in the same area of Malibu. They became even closer following the Nov. of 2018 wildfires that ravaged the seaside city and burned Miley and Liam’s house to the ground, TMZ reports. At the time Miley’s rep dropped the news of the power couple’s split, they were on other sides of the world. Miley’s vacationing in Lake Como, Italy with Kaitlynn and her sister Brandi Cyrus, 32, while Liam went back to his native Australia, where he was seen surfing with his brother Chris, 36, on Aug. 5. He’s still there in photos TMZ posted of him on Aug. 12 looking sad inside a smoothie shop with Chris.

Miley and Liam’s final public outing as a couple came on July 9 when the couple visited the Danish-themed tourist town of Solvang two hours north of Los Angeles. But in video taken by a fan, they looked anything but happy as Liam walked a good distance in front of his wife with an expressionless face while she looked down at her phone the entire time. Even in a photo with a fan the two couldn’t muster up smiles and looked pretty miserable.