Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Miley Cyrus Split: ‘You Don’t Understand’

Liam Hemsworth is finally speaking out about his devastating Miley Cyrus split. The actor reportedly said people ‘don’t understand what it’s like’ and more regarding the breakup while out with his family in Australia on Aug. 12.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” Liam Hemsworth, 29, told Daily Mail Australia when he was asked about his breakup with wife Miley Cyrus, 26, during an outing in Byron Bay, Australia, on Aug. 12. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.” This was Liam’s first appearance since the shocking breakup and his first words about the split. He joined his older brother, Chris Hemsworth, 36, on a trip to town with the Thor star’s kids: India, 7, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 5. Liam went with Chris and his kids to a frozen yogurt store. The hunky actor, wearing a beige hoodie and black jeans, looked visibly upset while walking around town.

Liam and Miley’s heartbreaking split was announced on Aug. 10, just 8 months after they got married in an intimate Tennessee wedding. Following the announcement that Miley and Liam were separating to “focus on themselves and careers,” Miley was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy. Miley broke her silence before Liam in a series of Instagram posts. In one of her posts, she wrote, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.”

In another post, she wrote, “New day, new adventure.” Miley captioned her latest Instagram photo, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.” In their joint statement about their split, Miley and Liam never mention divorce, just that they are taking “time apart.”

The couple has had a quite the love story. Miley and Liam fell in love on the set of romance movie The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged for the first time in 2012, but they broke off their engagement in 2013. They were apart for a few years but eventually found their way back to each other. The couple rekindled their relationship in 2016 and Miley was soon seen wearing her old engagement ring again. Miley and Liam’s Malibu home was destroyed in Nov. 2018 during the California wildfires, but they didn’t let the devastation get them down. The couple finally tied the knot in Dec. 2018. While they may be on the outs right now, Miley and Liam’s history proves that all hope is not lost for them.