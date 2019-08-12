Katy Perry Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By ‘Teenage Dream’ Video Co-Star: The Most ‘Assaulting & Belittling’ Job

Katy Perry has been accused of sexual misconduct by Josh Kloss, who plays the singer’s love interest in her 2010 ‘Teenage Dream’ music video. He alleges he was ‘lorded over’ by Katy’s ‘reps’ to stay silent.

Katy Perry is being accused of exposing the penis of Josh Kloss, the model in her Teenage Dream music video to an entire party of people. Kloss aired the allegations in numerous Instagram posts on Sunday, August 11, and claimed that the singer’s alleged actions amounts to sexual assault. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Katy Perry and did not receive an immediate reply.

Kloss went into detail about his time working with Katy, 34, in his first post, which featured a blurry photo of the two captured from the Teenage Dream music video. “You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, ‘Open the Eyes of My Heart,'” he began, adding that Katy “was cool and kind,” upon first meeting her. “When other people were around she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming,” he continued, explaining, “Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her ‘I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now.”

Kloss went on to explain that the alleged assault took place at celebrity costume designer, Johnny Wujek‘s birthday party. However, Kloss does not state when the party took place. Wujek has worked with Katy for years, having styled her red carpet looks and tour costumes, many of which can be seen in her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. Kloss wrote, “So I saw Katy a couple times after her breakup with Russell [Brand]. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at Moonlight Rollerway. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” Kloss explained.

He continued: “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me.”

Kloss went on to claim that he’d only earned “around $650” for his work on Teenage Dream. “I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly,” he alleged, adding, “And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me.”

He finished his post with a “happy anniversary” to “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream.” Kloss added, “I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, f–k this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.”

In a second post, Kloss went on to respond to the backlash he’s received from Katy’s fans over the allegations. He even claims he’s worked with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who “TREATED me with RESPECT!”

“For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize,” his second post of a screen-grab of him on top of Katy in the Teenage Dream music read. “#KimKardashian #KrisJenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty.” Kim and Kris, who are friends with Katy, have not addressed the allegations or confirmed that they’ve worked with Kloss.

After posting his claims, Kloss shared the following message to his Instagram Stories.

