Kandi Burruss Confirms NeNe Leakes Is ‘Working On’ Mending ‘Relationships’ With ‘RHOA’ Cast

After NeNe Leakes ended season 11 of ‘RHOA’ in a feud with nearly all of her co-stars, Kandi Burruss says that NeNe’s ‘putting forth the effort’ to mend her broken relationships.

After a dramatic Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 finale followed by an even more explosive reunion show, NeNe Leakes, 51, ended up in a feud with nearly all of her cast mates. She even unfollowed everyone but Marlo Hampton on social media in March. But according to Kandi Burruss, NeNe is making a better effort at trying to get along with her co-stars as season 12 has been taping. We caught up with the 43-year-old stunner at BeautyCon LA on Aug. 10 and she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that NeNe is ‘putting for the effort” to get along better with her RHOA cast mates.

We asked if she and NeNe have mended fences and she tells us “Yes, which is shocking but I am getting along with NeNe right now, which is something that…NeNe is trying to work on some relationships in the group. We’ll see how it goes. She’s putting forth effort but everybody has to meet each other halfway.” Well that sounds promising at least.

She also told us that their recent cast trip to Canada got “explosive.” “It was crazy. Any trip with the Housewives is crazy. It starts off cool, everybody’s getting along and of course you have the explosive moments,” Kandi reveals She added that fortunately she wasn’t involved in the biggest dramas, saying, “This time I’m kind of getting along with everybody and that’s a blessing.”

NeNe was noticeably absent when Porsha Williams, 38, shared a cast photo from their trip to Toronto, where the ladies were all dressed in sexy silver Carnival costumes. Kenya Moore, 48, Tanya Sam, 40, Cynthia Bailey, 52, Porsha Williams, 38, and Kandi were all pictured and fans couldn’t help but notice NeNe wasn’t present. It also came the same day that NeNe posted a cryptic Instagram message where she seemed to be wanting to repair friendships, but still saying that “some people play victim well.”