Farrah Abraham Urges Amber Portwood To Be A Single Mom After Domestic Violence Arrest

Farrah Abraham EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HL about former ‘Teen Mom’ co-star Amber Portwood’s recent domestic violence arrest at this year’s Beautycon in Los Angeles with her 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

Farrah Abraham, 28, stepped out with her adorable 10-year-old daughter, Sophia at Beautycon in Los Angeles, CA on the weekend of Aug. 10, and she talked about how she thinks her former Teen Mom co-star Amber Portwood, 29, could be strong “on her own” after her shocking domestic violence arrest last month. “For Amber, my message would be, ‘I wish you all the best and I know how that feels, I understand’,” Farrah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the carpet of the convention. “I’m empathetic to what she’s going through but I really really hope that she can be alone, go solo, be a solo girl and be that strong independent fierce woman that I know is inside of her and who can easily have two kids on her own.”

Although Farrah didn’t go into details about Amber’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon, she admitted she thinks they split after the arrest and the dramatic situation, which is why she’s encouraging Amber to be single. “They’ve definitely probably splitted ways after that,” she explained. “I can only imagine, this is her second go round of her losing custody of a child and I’m sure that’s not taken lightly.”

Farrah’s of course referring to the custody battle with Amber and Andrew for their one-year-old son, James, after the incident that led to her arrest. Although Amber was granted supervised visits with James, Andrew is reportedly seeking sole custody after he claims she attacked him while he was holding James. The situation is definitely a sensitive one and it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

In addition to Farrah’s positive words for Amber, other Teen Mom stars such as Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout showed up to court on the day Amber was granted supervised visits with James by a judge.