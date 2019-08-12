‘Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Reveals She & Jenelle Evans Are No Longer Friends: Why ‘She Got Mad At Me’

‘Teen Mom 3’ star Briana DeJesus opened up about how she and Jenelle Evans, who is no longer a part of the show, stopped being friends after Jenelle got mad at her for some comments she made after her infamous firing.

It seems like Jenelle Evans, 27, is done being friends with Briana DeJesus! The reality star, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after her husband David Eason, killed their dog, apparently didn’t appreciate some things her fellow MTV star said about her after the firing. “Jenelle got mad at me because I was asked in an interview if I thought she’d come back to the show, and I said at this point I didn’t think that would happen,” 25-year-old Briana told RadarOnline about the reason for the demise of her friendship with Jenelle.

Since Briana was the only Teen Mom cast member that Jenelle considered a friend at the time of the drama with her husband, it’s definitely a big loss. Although Briana’s words clearly affected Jenelle to the point of ending their friendship, Briana still feels her words were the truth. “Based on what I’ve been told I still stand by that she would not be back,” she told the outlet. Briana’s comment made Jenelle lose her trust in her. “She sent me a message telling me she can’t trust me,” Briana further explained. “She told me that I’m not going to be invited to her makeup line launch because of what I said. I said okay to that, because what can I do? I said the truth and I guess that offended her. The irony is I’m the only one on the cast who had her back and was her friend and filmed with her when no one else would. But if she wants to act like that, so be it.”

Briana went on to reveal that she thinks Teen Mom 2 will not be the same without Jenelle but she has hope for the new cast member, Jade Cline. “The show I believe will miss her story and she was an OG so something will obviously be different, but Jade is a great addition and has a great story to share so the show will go on without Jenelle. That’s just the facts,” she said. She also wanted to make sure the public knew that it was Jenelle who made the decision to stop being friends with her and not MTV. “MTV hasn’t influenced my feelings on her or told me not to speak to her, to be clear,” she explained. “She’s chosen to cut ties with me. I have no issues with Jenelle personally, but she’s chosen to have an issue with me and that’s her prerogative. I wish her the best.”