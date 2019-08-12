Brandon Thomas Lee Shades Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter: Their PDA Seems ‘So Fake’

Brandon Thomas Lee revealed his theory behind Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s PDA photos, but ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ star thought the drama was ‘ridiculous.’

Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, is Brody Jenner’s buddy on The Hills: New Beginnings. Given that context, the model was understandably suspicious of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s PDA photos that were released so soon after news broke of their splits from their former husbands Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Brody, 35, respectively. “It’s just this whole thing is so, I don’t even know — I didn’t even want to get involved in it. It just seems so fake to me,” Brandon admitted during the Aug. 12 episode of E! News Daily Pop. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son even admitted that “right after” seeing Miley and Kaitlyn kiss one another in those shocking photos from their getaway at Lake Como, Italy on Aug. 10, he called Brody and asked, “What the f**k just happened?”

The drama simply confuses Brandon. “It’s just like — why? They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands,” Brandon speculated during the interview. “And they’re all friends. So, it’s like, they were all friends. So, like why — it just seems so ridiculous to me.” When asked if he thinks something previously “went down” between Miley and Kaitlynn, Brandon continued to lay on the shade: “I don’t know. They’re all so crazy. I would almost probably assume that….I have no interest in this situation at all. Like, zero percent. I was just curious as of why this blew up so much, and I forgot Miley has so many fans.”

Although Brandon repeated over and over that he doesn’t care for the drama, he accidentally found himself right in the middle of it after leaving that trouble-stirring comment under Brody’s post on Aug. 10! “Let’s round this scandal out by and post a pic of us making out 😘,” Brandon joked under Brody’s Instagram post on Aug. 10, which led Brody to tease that photos of him and Liam “holding hands on the beach” were coming soon. Miley randomly hopped into the conversation and clapped back, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.” Reflecting on Miley’s diss towards Brody during Monday’s interview, Brandon recalled himself thinking, “This is getting out of hand.”

Like Brandon, fans were blindsided by this double whammy of news. Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split through their rep, Scott Newman, just a little over a year after their 2018 wedding in Indonesia, which reportedly wasn’t followed through with a legal marriage license. Just eight days later, Miley and Liam’s split was announced after their eight-month marriage, putting an end to their on-again, off-again relationship that spanned a decade. On that same day, photos of Miley and Kaitlynn snuggling on a lake cot went viral. The plot continued to thicken after it was reported that the singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star are supposedly “seeing each other“!