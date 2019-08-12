Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Expecting Twin Boys One Year After Daughter’s Tragic Drowning

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are expecting twin boys! The couple made the exciting announcement on August 12 — just over a year after the loss of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who died in a tragic drowning accident.

Bode and Morgan Miller are expecting identical twin boys! The olympic skier, 41, and his wife, 32, announced the “shocking” news on Monday’s episode of Today, with Morgan debuting her baby bump for the very first time. Bode and Morgan explained how the news of twins came as a complete shock, yet they knew it was fate because Bode had always known he’d have twins one day.

Morgan said that from the beginning of their relationship that Bode said he’d always wanted identical twin boys. She also admitted that Bode didn’t think they were expecting twins this time around. But, after Morgan went to the ultrasound by herself, she learned that they were expecting twins.

“Somehow, I always new I was going to have identical twin boys,” Bode said. “Obviously after losing Eme, I think we were both sort of thinking it was going to be girls, or, sort of hoping it was going to be girls. I found out, and my mid-wife was like, ‘You have to tell Morgan,’ and I was like, ‘You have to tell Morgan,'” he said, laughing.

The news comes just over a year after the death of their daughter, Emeline Grier. The 19-month-old, died after she drowned in a backyard pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018.

Four months after their daughter’s death, Bode and Morgan welcomed son Easton, now 10 months, in October 2018. They’re already parents to son Nash Skan, 4. Bode is also dad to son Samuel Bode, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dacey, 11.

The couple has not yet announced a due date for their twin boys. Congratulations to the Miller family!