Ashley Iaconetti proved two really is better than one when she whipped out a STUNNING 2nd dress at her Aug. 11 wedding to Jared Haibon.

After walking down the aisle in an elaborate lace wedding dress, Ashley Iaconetti, 31, slipped into a much more simple number as she hit the dance floor that night. The Bachelor In Paradise star tied the knot with Jared Haibon, 30, on August 11 and whipped out not one, but two incredible dresses. The stunner’s second look of the night featured a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps, and billowed out at the waist. It equally as gorgeous as her wedding dress from earlier that day, but probably made for an easier time on the dance floor. The star was photographed dancing the night away with her new hubby, who lovingly gazed at her in the stunning number.

Ashley and Jared wed at Newport’s historic Rosecliff mansion, and she pulled out all the stops for the massive bash. Before changing into her second dress, the reality star absolutely captivated in a wedding dress fit for a queen. As she walked down the aisle, the bride looked stunning in a white sleeveless wedding dress that featured a fitted bodice and sweetheart neckline. Her full ball gown style skirt made her look like a princess, and featured lace covered in layers of tulle. She kept her look classic from head-to-toe and pulled her brunette locks back behind her face.

One thing’s for sure: the night sounded like a truly memorable one. The couple exchanged “both traditional and personalized vows in a ceremony officiated by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale at an intimate church before heading to their wedding reception,” PEOPLE reported. They had about 180 guests present and it was one star-studded crowd. Bachelor nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass and wife Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley andChris Strandburg were reportedly in attendance for the special evening!

Go big or go home! We love that Ashley had a series of gorgeous looks lined up for her wedding night. After meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, these two lovebirds have had quite the journey on their road to marriage, but it’s so sweet to finally see them walk down the aisle together. Check out Ashley’s stunning second wedding look above!