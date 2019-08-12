Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon: Inside Their ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Breathtaking’ Wedding

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were married in a memorable wedding ceremony in Rhode Island on Aug. 11 and there were many carefully planned details that made the night very special.

Ashley Iaconetti, 31, and new husband Jared Haibon, 30, had a wedding night to remember on Aug. 11, and it was all because every single detail from the music to the guests fit perfectly with the emotional day. “The night was beautiful!” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They had a series of entertainment from a young band to a string quartet to a DJ! Absolutely no detail was overlooked. They were both radiating the entire day. They both cried a ton which was such a sight to see. His sister and dad gave speeches.”

Ashely and Jared, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, also made the reality show a part of their wedding since it brought them together. “His dad thanked The Bachelor franchise and said Ashley absolutely changed his son for the better,” the source continued. “Her sister put together an incredible video with childhood footage, Ashley’s Bachelor audition and multiple moments from The Story Of Us. The night was just perfect. The venue breathtaking. They are truly reality TV royalty!”

Another thing that made the wedding so special was the fact that some former Bachelor stars were on hand and were able to put any drama from the show behind them to step up and celebrate Ashley and Jared’s love. “There were zero awkward ex run-ins, even though Amanda Stanton and Ben Higgins were there,” the source said. “Everyone has definitely moved on. Everyone was on their best behavior.”

In addition to the wedding details, the source also spilled the beans on Ashley and Jared’s future family plans and admitted they are not in a rush to have kids. “When it comes to wanting kids soon, that would be a definitely not,” the source revealed. “They want at least one year together as a married couple before they start trying for babies.”