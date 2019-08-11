The Miz Mocks ‘Bitter’ Dolph Ziggler Ahead Of His Rival’s Match With Goldberg At WWE’s SummerSlam

The Miz can’t wait to watch Bill Goldberg demolish Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. The WWE star EXCLUSIVELY dishes on how his frenemy’s ‘bitterness’ has come to bite him on the butt.

For weeks, it seemed as if Dolph Ziggler, 39, and The Miz, 38, were headed for a one-on-one match at WWE’s SummerSlam. Dolph threw shade on Miz’s parenting skills (he and his wife, WWE’s Maryse, have a 1-year-old daughter named Monroe Sky and another child on the way), blasted Miz for being a bad husband, and even dissed The Miz’s acting skills. Yet, during the Aug. 5 episode of Monday Night Raw, the Miz pulled a switch on his longtime rival, and it’ll now be Dolph versus Bill Goldberg, 52, at “the Biggest Party of the Summer” on Aug. 11. After weeks of hearing Dolph insult him and other WWE legends like Kofi Kingston and Shawn Michaels, The Miz EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that this match with Goldberg is a bed of Dolph’s own making.

“I think Dolph has a problem with being bitter,” The Miz tells HollywoodLife. “Being bitter and the fact that when he sees people that he feels he is more athletic then, funnier then and better at telling a story then, he just thinks that… He always has that mentality that of ‘why not me?’ ‘Why isn’t me that is the WWE Champion?’ ‘Why isn’t it me that gets his own show?’ ‘Why isn’t it me getting a movie on Netflix?’ ‘Why isn’t me this, why isn’t it me that?’ “

“Dolph and I are friends,” the Miz & Mrs star tells HollywoodLife, “and sometimes, I feel when you are friends, you can project on your friends. I don’t know if he was trying to get a rise out of me [with his insults], but if that is what he was trying to do then he definitely did and he will feel the wrath of it.”

Dolph’s match with Bill Goldberg – who rose to fame in WCW during the late 1990s when he went on a lengthy undefeated streak – didn’t just come out of nowhere. Dolph has been taking shots at the WWE Hall of Famer leading up to SummerSlam. He called Goldberg “embarrassing” during the July 22 episode of Raw, and the following week, he called Bill “pathetic,” per Sportkeeda. It appears that Bill has had enough, and will now take on Dolph at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Aug. 11.

Though The Miz appears to be sitting this SummerSlam out, it won’t be long until he’s back in action. He also tells HollywoodLife that it won’t be long before he’s back in the Main Event again. “Look, I am ready for it!” he tells HollywoodLife. “Whenever I get the opportunity, you better believe that I am going to take it. Every opportunity I can get for the WWE or Universal Championship is great. I feel like I have never been hotter. I think I am at that level where I can do something with [either] title and really make it mean something.”

WWE’s SummerSlam kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, Aug. 11 on the WWE Network and pay-per-view. New episodes of The Miz’s show, MIZ & MRS, are airing Tuesday nights at 10/9c on the USA Network.