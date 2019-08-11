Miley Cyrus Ditches Her Wedding Ring In Vacation Photos Amid Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ wedding and engagement rings didn’t make it into her suitcase when she headed off to Italy after separating from husband Liam Hemsworth. Her ring finger’s bare in all her vacation snaps!

The signs that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were done were right in front of our very eyes this entire time! The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, hasn’t been wearing her wedding band or engagement ring in any of the pics from her Hot Girl Summer in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter. In a total of nine Instagram posts over the weekend, all coming before the news of the split, Miley is going without her 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring, as well as her equally fabulous wedding band. Her last pic before the split announcement on August 10, seen below, shows Miley lounging in an oversized chair while resting her left hand on her thigh. She’s wearing tons of beautiful jewels as part of her sexy outfit, but it’s clear that she doesn’t have her rings.

She isn’t wearing her rings in other pics and videos from her vacation at Lake Como, which show her lounging around the resort in a cavalcade of sexy outfits, twerking on a yacht in a bikini… and making out with Kaitlynn next to a pool. Oh yes, that! Miley is vacationing with the singer, who announced her separation from husband Brody Jenner just days earlier. Fans were quick to point out Miley’s lack of wedding rings on Instagram. “Where is her wedding ring?” one follower commented. “Here for the Liam breakup comments 🍿,” wrote another. They sadly got their answer just a few hours later.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Meanwhile, Liam is apparently with his family in Australia, and has yet to comment on his relationship status. There don’t seem to be any hard feelings between Brody and Kaitlynn, at least. He commented “hot girl summer” on one of her selfies with Miley!