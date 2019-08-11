Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence After Liam Hemsworth Split: ‘Change Is Inevitable’

Less than 24 hours after news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated, the singer broke her social media silence with a post about embracing ‘change.’

Change can be scary, but it seems Miley Cyrus is embracing her journey post-breakup. Less than 24 hours after news broke that the singer, 26, and Liam Hemsworth have decided to part ways after eight months of marriage, she took to her Instagram to share a message about welcoming the changes ahead.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Miley wrote alongside two photos of herself standing on a mountain in athletic gear.

She continued: “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me, ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

On Aug. 10, fans were shocked to learn that Miley and Liam have split up after less than a year of marriage, and a decade of being together. ““Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”