Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s Italy vacay is still going strong! Kaitlynn shared a video of her dancing to the singer’s hit ‘SMS (Bangerz)’ after the pair were caught kissing on Lake Como.

Kaitlynn Carter is continuing to live her best life on vacation with Miley Cyrus. After the pair were spotted kissing on Lake Como, Italy, the “The Hills: New Beginnings” star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself bopping along to Miley’s track “SMS (Bangerz).” While she and Brandy Cyrus were dancing, Miley walked in and started singing along to “Why I need his millis when I got Billy on the speed dial.”

For the clip, Kaitlynn looked gorgeous in a floral top, while Miley showed off her abs in a tiny white crop top, paired with tight white pants, gold belts, and a jacket. The clip came amid news that the “Malibu” hitmaker has officially parted ways with Liam Hemsworth after eight months of marriage. Kaitlynn also recently came out of a relationship – earlier this month it was revealed that she and Brody Jenner have broken up.

Miley’s rep confirmed the split with Liam in a statement to PEOPLE. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Things then became even more interesting when Kaitlynn and Miley were spotted cuddling and kissing in Lake Como right as the Internet was freaking out about the breakup news. Guess it really is a hot girl summer after all.